Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Zelenskyy to address congress with Kyiv under fire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address Congress on Wednesday in the hope of securing more Western support for his country's resistance to Russia's invasion, as Kyiv and other key cities face intense bombardment.
Zelenskyy's plea will come after he praised a $13.6 billion spending package for Ukraine signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Biden will announce Wednesday that $800 million of that money will go towards Ukraine's security assistance, bringing the total the U.S. has pledged to $1 billion in the past week.
Zelenskyy has welcomed the support from the United States and its allies, but continues to push for a no-fly zone above Ukraine as Russian forces step up their aerial attacks on civilian areas. The Kremlin has warned against such a move and threatened Western shipments of military aid, but its struggles on the ground have raised hopes Moscow might be open to a diplomatic solution.
Zelenskyy and senior Ukrainian officials signaled some optimism about the prospect of a cease-fire, suggesting Russia's demands were becoming "more realistic," with talks set to continue Wednesday.
Swiss step up economic sanctions against Belarus
Switzerland has tightened its economic sanctions against Belarus, the government said on Wednesday, citing the eastern European country's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Neutral Switzerland has adopted in full the economic sanctions against Belarus already imposed by the European Union on March 2 and 9.
The sanctions, which come into force on Wednesday, mainly concern trade and financial sanctions, Switzerland said, and include an export ban of dual-use items which can be used for both military or civilian purposes.
Russia 'systematically destroying' Ukrainian infrastructure, foreign ministry says
Russian forces are "systematically destroying" Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday, citing the country's special emergency services.
Around 3,500 facilities have been destroyed by Russian shelling, including transport, healthcare, educational, and social institutions, the ministry said in a twee, in addition to more than 2,700 houses.
Russian advance stalled by Ukraine’s terrain, British Defense Ministry says
Russian ground forces are struggling to advance on Ukraine’s terrain, according to the British Defense Ministry.
“Russian forces have remained largely tied to Ukraine’s road network and have demonstrated a reluctance to conduct off-road manoeuvre,” the ministry said in an intelligence update on Wednesday, noting Ukraine's armed forces have taken advantage of that situation.
Russia's advance has also been stalled by the destruction of bridges and further limited by “Russia’s continued failure to gain control of the air," the defense ministry said.
Last week, the ministry said Ukraine’s air defense system has held up against Russia’s aerial forces and prevented them from achieving “any degree of control of the air.”
Russian TV employee who staged on-air protest says she was interrogated for more than 14 hours
The Russian TV employee who interrupted a widely viewed evening news broadcast holding a “No war” sign told reporters Tuesday that authorities interrogated her for more than 14 hours.
The Channel One employee, identified by Russian rights-monitoring group OVD-Info as Marina Ovsyannikova, said that after being taken into custody she was denied access to a lawyer and barred from contacting her family.
“I was in a rather tough situation,” she said outside a Moscow courthouse, according to an NBC News translation. “All the comments will be made tomorrow. I just need to rest today.”
A judge fined Ovsyannikova 30,000 rubles, or $280, for flouting protest laws, according to Reuters.
Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
