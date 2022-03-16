Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Zelenskyy to address congress with Kyiv under fire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address Congress on Wednesday in the hope of securing more Western support for his country's resistance to Russia's invasion, as Kyiv and other key cities face intense bombardment.

Zelenskyy's plea will come after he praised a $13.6 billion spending package for Ukraine signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Biden will announce Wednesday that $800 million of that money will go towards Ukraine's security assistance, bringing the total the U.S. has pledged to $1 billion in the past week.

Zelenskyy has welcomed the support from the United States and its allies, but continues to push for a no-fly zone above Ukraine as Russian forces step up their aerial attacks on civilian areas. The Kremlin has warned against such a move and threatened Western shipments of military aid, but its struggles on the ground have raised hopes Moscow might be open to a diplomatic solution.

Zelenskyy and senior Ukrainian officials signaled some optimism about the prospect of a cease-fire, suggesting Russia's demands were becoming "more realistic," with talks set to continue Wednesday.