History in the making: Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on Tuesday in New York. He is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.Steven Hirsch / AFP - Getty Images
Photos: Donald Trump is arrested and arraigned in New York

He is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

By Daniel Arkin and NBC News

Donald Trump, stoned-faced and leaning forward in his seat, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to dozens of counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy for his alleged role in hush-money payments to two women near the end of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Photojournalists captured historic images of Trump — dressed in a blue suit jacket, white shirt and red tie — inside the lower Manhattan courtroom, where he became the first former president to face criminal charges.

Trump did not have a mug shot taken and TV cameras were barred, but the photos of his court appearance are sure to become instantly indelible.

Below you can browse through those images as well as others from the day, including photos of pro- and anti-Trump protesters who massed along the barricades outside the courthouse to cheer or jeer the former president.

Image: Former President Donald Trump leaves his hearing at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023.
Trump, surrounded by a security detail, leaves his hearing in New York on Tuesday.Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023, in New York.
Trump alongside his defense team in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday.Seth Wenig / AP
Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on April 4, 2023.
A solemn Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Demonstrators gather outside New York Supreme Court where former President Donald Trump is expected to appear, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York.
Pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators gathered near the courthouse.Mary Altaffer / AP
Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday. The arrival was chronicled in real-time by TV news outlets and social media users.
Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday. The arrival was chronicled in real-time by TV news outlets and social media users.Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News
Image: New York Grand Jury Votes To Indict Former President Trump
Trump, clad in his trademark red tie, greets onlookers as he arrives at court.Kena Betancur / Getty Images
Image: The motorcade of former President Donald Trump arrives ahead of his arraignment at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York on April 4, 2023.
Trump's motorcade arrives ahead of his arraignment.Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images
Supporters of former US President Donald Trump during a rally outside criminal court in New York, on April 4, 2023.
Trump supporters rally outside court.Ismail Ferdous / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Image: Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on April 4, 2023.
Trump greets onlookers as he leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday.Bryan Woolston / AP
A Trump supporter tries to tear a banner that reads “Trump lies all the time” outside New York Criminal Court ahead of the former president's arraignment.
A Trump supporter tries to tear a banner that reads “Trump lies all the time” outside New York Criminal Court ahead of the former president's arraignment.Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News
