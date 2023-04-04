Photos: Donald Trump is arrested and arraigned in New York

Donald Trump, stoned-faced and leaning forward in his seat, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to dozens of counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy for his alleged role in hush-money payments to two women near the end of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Photojournalists captured historic images of Trump — dressed in a blue suit jacket, white shirt and red tie — inside the lower Manhattan courtroom, where he became the first former president to face criminal charges.

Trump did not have a mug shot taken and TV cameras were barred, but the photos of his court appearance are sure to become instantly indelible.

Below you can browse through those images as well as others from the day, including photos of pro- and anti-Trump protesters who massed along the barricades outside the courthouse to cheer or jeer the former president.