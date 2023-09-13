IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Judge rejects Trump’s request to move Colorado ballot case to federal court

A lawsuit brought by a group of Colorado voters cited the Constitution's 14th Amendment in their effort to prevent Trump from getting on the state ballot in 2024.
Image: Former President Donald Trump speaks as the keynote speaker at the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party on Aug. 5, 2023 in Columbia, S.C.
Former President Donald Trump speaks as the keynote speaker at the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party on Aug. 5 in Columbia.Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images file
By Zoë Richards

A judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's request to move a Colorado case aimed at removing him from the state's 2024 ballot to federal court.

In a 4-page order, Chief U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer sent the lawsuit back to a state court in Denver County where it was filed last week by a group of six voters.

Brimmer, who was nominated by former President George W. Bush, said that Trump had not properly served Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, or obtained her consent for removal as required by law.

"Because Secretary Griswold accepted service before Mr. Trump removed the case and she did not join in or consent to removal, the Court finds that removal was defective," Brimmer wrote.

A lawyer for Trump in the case did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

The judge's decision comes days after Trump asked to have the lawsuit moved from state court to federal court because it cited the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment as a core argument.

The 14th Amendment says in part that no person shall hold any office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after having taken an oath to support the Constitution. The lawsuit argues that Trump violated his oath through his connection to the Jan. 6 riot.

