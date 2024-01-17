Live updates: Trump in court for second day of trial as E. Jean Carroll seeks damages for defamation

The latest news from the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial:
- Writer E. Jean Carroll will testify in the second damages trial against former President Donald Trump, who was found to have sexually abused and defamed her last year, with a jury awarding her $5 million in damages.
- As she did in the earlier trial, Carroll will testify that her life was upended after then-President Trump accused her of fabricating her allegations in 2019 that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Trump continued to attack Carroll's credibility after the verdict in May, prompting her to seek additional damages in the current trial.
- Trump's attorney Alina Habba said in her opening statement yesterday that Carroll didn't suffer damages from Trump's remarks, but rather has gained fame and status and sought to further her career with her lawsuits.
- The trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. Trump is expected to attend the trial again today. He was in the courtroom yesterday morning following his win the Iowa caucuses on Monday.
Trump is in the courtroom
Trump has arrived for the second day of the trial and is in the courtroom.
Carroll is set to begin testimony as proceedings start today.
Trump attended the first day of the defamation trial, where the nine jurors were selected to determine what damages the former president owes Carroll.
Carroll and Trump have arrived at court
Carroll and her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, arrived in court before 9 a.m., and Trump also has now arrived.
Carroll will take the stand for direct examination by Kaplan for about two hours this morning, followed by a cross-examination by Trump attorney Alina Habba
Recap of trial so far: jury selection and opening statements
The defamation damages trial got underway yesterday, with Trump in attendance for jury selection.
Nine jurors were selected, including a physical therapist, an electrician, an ER doctor and a property manager.
Following jury selection, lawyers for Carroll and Trump delivered their opening statements. Carroll's lawyer argued that because of Trump, her client lives every day in fear, while Trump's lawyers argued that Carroll does not want to "fix her reputation."
"She likes her new brand, and she has been monetizing it for years," argued Trump lawyer Alina Habba.
What's on tap for today's proceedings
Testimony is scheduled to kick off this morning with Carroll taking the stand.
Trump is also expected to be in the courtroom again, one day after they appeared together in the same room for what is believed to be the first time in more than 25 years.
This week's trial is the second involving Carroll and Trump. In May, Trump was found liable for sexually abusing Carroll and defaming her. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million, but Trump is appealing the verdict.