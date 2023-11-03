Trump fraud trial live updates: Eric Trump testifies again in Manhattan

What to know about the Trumps’ testimony in the civil fraud trial
- Eric Trump will testify again today in the $250 million civil fraud trial against the Trump family and their company.
- His testimony began yesterday, at times becoming heated. Eric Trump, the youngest of the former president's two adult sons, acknowledged he was aware of the Trump Organization's statements of financial condition as far back as 2013 after repeatedly denying knowledge of them.
- New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office has argued that Trump’s children participated in a scheme to falsely inflate their company's assets to secure more favorable loans and insurance policies.
- The former president and his daughter Ivanka Trump are expected to take the stand next week. His oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also testified this week.
Here's what Trump's lawyer said yesterday that angered Judge Engoron
Yesterday, a dispute about the propriety of asking Eric Trump about his October 2020 deposition during the New York attorney general’s investigation went sideways when Trump lawyer Chris Kise made an errant comment about the judge’s principal law clerk.
Most in the courtroom did not catch exactly what he said, however. Thanks to the transcript, however, we now know that at the tail end of listing his objections, Kise noted: “I’ll wait again to get the note that you have from Ms. [name of clerk]. You may have a question for me. Maybe it is about dinner.”
Especially in light of Trump’s social media post about that law clerk — which falsely suggested she was in a romantic relationship with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and triggered the gag order now in place — the insinuation about their having dinner together is what apparently provoked Judge Engoron.
Secret Service agent reviews courtroom ahead of Trump's testimony
There's a Secret Service agent in the courtroom getting a lay of the land for Monday’s visit by former President Donald Trump.
AG James arrives at court
AG James just arrived. She did not answer questions.
Eric Trump arrives at courthouse
Eric Trump just arrived at court, where he is expected to continue his testimony this morning. While did not answer questions as he entered, he did say he would speak later today.
Here's what to expect at trial today
Eric Trump, who has worked as an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, is set to continue his testimony this morning.
He will be under direct examination. Yesterday, attorneys for the former president declined to cross-examine Donald Trump Jr.
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office has argued that former President Donald Trump’s children were “aware of, and knowingly participated in” a yearslong scheme to falsely inflate the Trump Organization's assets in order to secure more favorable loans and insurance policies than warranted.
Trump and his adult children who are testifying in the trial have denied wrongdoing.
Highlights from the trial yesterday
Trump’s lawyers declined to cross-examine Donald Trump Jr., who testified for a second day on Thursday and said he didn’t recall the details of several documents shown to him in court. He added that he relied on the Trump Organization’s accountants and accounting firm, Mazars USA.
During questioning from the AG's office in the afternoon, Eric Trump, the former president's second oldest son, described himself as a "construction guy," saying repeatedly: “I pour concrete. I operate properties. I don’t focus on appraisals.” At one point, he did acknowledge an awareness of his father's financial statements dating as far back as 2013.
Before adjourning for the day, Judge Arthur Engoron got into a heated exchange with Trump lawyer Chris Kise, after the attorney made a reference to the judge’s law clerk. Engoron said, “There is a sense of misogyny" in how Kise referred to the clerk, who is a woman.