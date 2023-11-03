Trump fraud trial live updates: Eric Trump testifies again in Manhattan

Here's what Trump's lawyer said yesterday that angered Judge Engoron

Yesterday, a dispute about the propriety of asking Eric Trump about his October 2020 deposition during the New York attorney general’s investigation went sideways when Trump lawyer Chris Kise made an errant comment about the judge’s principal law clerk.

Most in the courtroom did not catch exactly what he said, however. Thanks to the transcript, however, we now know that at the tail end of listing his objections, Kise noted: “I’ll wait again to get the note that you have from Ms. [name of clerk]. You may have a question for me. Maybe it is about dinner.”

Especially in light of Trump’s social media post about that law clerk — which falsely suggested she was in a romantic relationship with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and triggered the gag order now in place — the insinuation about their having dinner together is what apparently provoked Judge Engoron.