IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

An oncology nurse, a corporate lawyer and a man with 'no spare time': Meet the first 7 jury members of Trump’s hush money trial

The first group of jurors was selected on Tuesday from a pool of nearly 100 people.
Donald Trump sits in the courtroom
Donald Trump waits for the start of the second day of jury selection in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.Justin Lane / Getty Images pool
By Rebecca Shabad

The first seven people were selected to serve on the jury in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Tuesday after they made clear to both sides that they could render a fair and impartial verdict.

They were chosen on the second day of the trial after prosecutors and the defense team whittled down a group of 96 potential jurors. At one point, Judge Juan Merchan admonished Trump after observing him audibly mouthing something in the direction of one of the jurors, who had been asked about a social media posting she made the day Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election.

"I won't tolerate that," the judge said. "I will not have any jurors intimidated in this courtroom." Trump's lawyers ultimately eliminated that woman from the jury pool.

The seven chosen so far were sworn in on Tuesday and directed by Merchan to return to court on Monday.

Twelve people will be seated in total on the jury, plus each side will select alternates. The trial is expected to last as long as eight weeks.

Rebecca Shabad

Rebecca Shabad is a politics reporter for NBC News based in Washington.

Nigel Chiwaya contributed.