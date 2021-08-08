Senate Judiciary interviewing former DOJ officials on Trump post-election efforts

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee has interviewed former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue as a part of their investigation into whether former President Donald Trump was trying to enlist the Department of Justice to help in his effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

A spokesperson for the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmed they held a closed-door interview with Donoghue on Friday, and a seven-hour interview with Rosen on Saturday.

"Mr. Rosen appeared voluntarily, which says a lot, and cooperated with us," Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Durbin added that the pressure put on Rosen by Trump "was real, very real. And it was very specific."

Trump "is not subtle when he wants something," he added.

Last month, the Department of Justice told several former Trump administration officials that they could answer questions from Congress about efforts by then-President Donald Trump or DOJ officials to challenge, stop counting or overturn the results of the presidential election.

The letters were sent to former officials who were asked to testify or answer further questions from the House Oversight and Senate Judiciary committees, according to Justice Department and congressional officials.

Durbin added there will be a report on the interviews and there are more people that he will try to bring in, such as Jeffrey Clarke, a Trump-appointed DOJ lawyer.

There will be another meeting coming up this week, said Durbin. "We're going to keep pushing forward on this. I have been on this since January. And now we're getting some real results."