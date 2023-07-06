Special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office in recent months as part of his investigation into the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a spokesperson for the state agency confirmed Wednesday.

Paul Smith-Leonard, a spokesperson from Secretary of State Adrian Fontes' office, said Smith sought information linked to a pair of lawsuits, one filed by former President Donald Trump’s campaign and another by former Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward that claimed errors and fraud had tainted the 2020 presidential election results.

Specifically, Smith sought documents related to communications with opposing attorneys, discovery and proposed exhibits, Smith-Leonard said of the subpoena first reported by the Arizona Republic and issued as recently as May.

He added that Coppersmith Brockelman PLC, the law firm representing the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on the subpoenas, complied with Smith's request.

Andy Gaona, an attorney at the law firm, declined to comment when reached by NBC News. A spokesperson for the special counsel's office also declined to comment.

The Trump campaign's lawsuit in question was dismissed in November 2020, while Ward unsuccessfully sought U.S. Supreme Court review of her election challenge after the Arizona Supreme Court in December 2020 upheld a lower court’s decision regarding the accuracy of results in the state.

Ward came under scrutiny by the Justice Department for her efforts to create a competing slate of electors in her state declaring that Trump won despite certified results showing President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump by 10,457 votes. Ward and her husband, Michael Ward, were also among 14 of 84 so-called fake electors subpoenaed last year by the House Jan. 6 committee.

NBC News reported last month that "fake electors" from Nevada appeared before a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. The same grand jury also subpoenaed former Trump White House official Steve Bannon in connection with Smith’s investigation, while former Vice President Mike Pence testified before the grand jury in April.

Pence recently said he doesn't “remember any pressure” from Trump to overturn the election results when he called Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in 2020 at the urging of the then-president. His comments came after The Washington Post reported on Saturday that Trump sought to pressure Ducey, a Republican, to overturn the battleground state’s election results during a phone call in late 2020 and that former Vice President Mike Pence also called Ducey at Trump’s request.

Smith previously subpoenaed local officials in key swing states for communications involving the former president, his campaign and various aides and allies who assisted in his effort to overturn the 2020 election. One of those subpoenas was issued to Maricopa County in Arizona, where Fontes was an election official during the last presidential election.

Fontes became Arizona secretary of state in 2021, succeeding fellow Democrat Katie Hobbs, who oversaw the state's 2020 election. Hobbs defeated Republican Kari Lake in the 2022 governor’s race.