"There’s the act and then there’s the cover-up, and the American people are going to learn about both," Avenatti said, referring to a secrecy agreement facilitated by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, that Clifford signed in exchange for $130,000 before the 2016 election.

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski then asked whether Clifford was "threatened in any way."

Avenatti responded, "Yes."

"Was she threatened with physical harm," Brzezinski then asked.

"Yes," Avenatti said.

"Was her life threatened?" Brzezinski inquired.

"I’m not going to answer that. People will have to tune in," he said, referring to an interview Clifford did with CBS's "60 Minutes" that is scheduled to air March 25.

Stormy Daniels arrives to perform at a club in Pompano Beach, Florida, on March 9. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A moment later, Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough asked again about the threats, but Avenatti said, "I can’t tell you anything beyond what I’ve already said."

"Can you tell us whether it came from the president directly," Scarborough asked.

"I’m not going to answer that," Avenatti said.

When asked if he would "deny that the President of the United States threatened your client," Avenatti said he "will not confirm or deny."

Brzezinski took one last stab, asking Avenatti if the threat was "verbal," or "did anyone point a gun at her?"

"I’m not at liberty to discuss that," Avenatti said.