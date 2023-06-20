Trump classified documents trial will begin in mid-August, judge says

Former President Donald Trump's trial in the special counsel's classified documents case will begin in mid-August, Judge Aileen Cannon said in a court order unsealed Tuesday morning.

The trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 14 and run for two weeks, the order says. Cannon will preside over the trial at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The start date could be delayed, however, by motions from Trump's legal team and the complexities of the process surrounding Classified Information Procedures Act, among other things.

Trump has been charged with 37 felony counts related to his retention of classified government documents after he left the White House, according to an indictment unsealed earlier this month. Trump, the first former president to face federal charges, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.