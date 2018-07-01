Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Trump urges W.Va. voters to pick anyone but Blankenship in GOP primary

Tweeting one day before the state's GOP primary, Trump warned that the ex-coal boss and ex-con can't win in November against incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin.

by Adam Edelman /
Image: Trump holds a round table discussion in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
President Donald Trump holds a round table discussion on tax reform with W.V. Representative Evan Jenkins, left, and W.V. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, right, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, on April 5, 2018.Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Monday came out against West Virginia Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship, urging voters to support either of the two other main candidates in the state's GOP primary on Tuesday.

"To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference. Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can't win the General Election in your State...No way!" Trump tweeted. "Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!"

The tweet comes just a day before West Virginia voters will decide whether to send Blankenship, a former coal executive who served prison time for his role in the 2010 Upper Big Branch coal mine explosion that killed 29 of his Massey Energy miners; Rep. Evan Jenkins, whose district includes Huntington, the state’s second largest city; or state attorney general Patrick Morrisey up against incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in November.

Trump's tweet signaled his party's most public attempt yet to wave voters away from Blankenship in hopes of Republicans being able to pick up a Democratic Senate seat this year.

West Virginia Senate race shows Blankenship making late surge

12:24

A Fox News poll from late April showed Jenkins leading the pack, with 25 percent support among likely voters, compared to 21 percent for Morrisey and 16 percent for Blankenship.

Republicans have been eager to learn lessons from the Alabama Senate special election last year, when the party lost a Senate seat that had been in their hands for decades after allegations of sexual misconduct against Republican nominee Roy Moore upended the race and helped deliver a win to Democrat Doug Jones.

Establishment Republicans have run ads against Blankenship in recent weeks and Donald Trump Jr. last week urged West Virginia voters not to put the GOP in a similar position as it was with Moore by fielding a weak candidate — "no more fumbles like Alabama" — in November. "Make a wise decision and reject Blankenship," Trump Jr. tweeted.

