YouTube takes action against Trump, bans uploads for at least 7 days

YouTube has taken action against President Donald Trump and barred new videos from being uploaded to his channel for at least seven days, citing violations of its policies and "concerns about the ongoing potential for violence."

It's the latest action against Trump after last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Twitter and Facebook have both also suspended or blocked the president's accounts.

YouTube issued "a strike" to Trump's channel, and said comments would also be disabled indefinitely. The company also said it removed new content posted Tuesday.

Trump has been blamed by Democrats and some Republicans — including the No. 3 Republican in the House, Rep. Liz Cheney — for inciting the violence at the Capitol.

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing," Cheney, R-Wyoming, said in a statement Tuesday.

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," she said, adding that she supports impeaching him.