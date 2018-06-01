California polls close as both parties scramble for spots on the November ballot

Democrats, meanwhile, have been spending millions of dollars to try to prevent their own candidates from getting "locked out" by two Republicans in a handful of key Southern California congressional districts.

Not competing in the fall would be bad news for Democrats since the Orange County seats represent some of the party's best opportunities to flip seats currently held by Republicans anywhere in the country in their push to take control of the House.

In the governor's race, the GOP is crossing its fingers that businessman John Cox can win one of the two spots on the general election ballot.

That would mean beating either of the two prominent Democrats, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who have both spent vastly more money on the race than Cox. Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown is term-limited.

From left, Election workers Heidi McGettigan, Margaret Wohlford, and David Jensen, unload a bag of ballots brought in a from a polling precinct to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office, in Sacramento, Calif on June 5, 2018. Rich Pedroncelli / AP

The odds are even longer for Republicans in the Senate contest, where their sprawling field of largely unknown candidates is expected to finish behind Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and a more liberal rival, former state Senate president Kevin de Leon.

Reformers hoped the novel primary system, which was first used six years ago, would help elect more moderate leaders, since candidates could draw from voters in both parties. But many California politicos now say the experiment has failed, creating a confusing mess for voters in which candidates sometimes spend money to boost certain opponents in attempts to game the system.

Since California accepts absentee ballots that arrive after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked on time, it may take days to count votes in tight contests.

Alabama, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota all held their own primaries Tuesday.

Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., was forced into a GOP runoff with an opponent who accused her of "(turning) her back on President Trump when he needed her the most." Roby withdrew her support for Trump after the release of the "Access Hollywood" tape during the 2016 presidential campaign.

She'll will face former Democratic congressman Bobby Bright, who lost the seat to Roby, but is now trying to reclaim it as a Trump loyalist.

And in Iowa, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was dealt a blow in the key presidential battleground when his former state director finished in a distant third place in a Des Moines-area congressional primary. Sanders cut an ad for Pete D'Alessandro and stumped for the Democrat, who also had the backing of the Sanders spinoff group Our Revolution.

In a different district in Iowa, Democrats nominated Abby Finkenauer, who would be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress if she wins the GOP-held seat in November, when it is considered a top pickup opportunity for her party.

In Montana, Sen. Jon Tester won the Democratic nomination, but it was too early to call the race to be his potential GOP opponent.