Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make late endorsements in fight for Virginia

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are endorsing 23 Democratic candidates in Virginia ahead of the state's legislative elections on Tuesday.

The endorsements announced by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee include seven candidates for the state Senate and 16 candidates for the House of Delegates.

Currently, Democrats hold a majority in the Virginia state Senate, while Republicans have control of the state House and the governorship under GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

If the GOP flips control of the state Senate and holds the the state House, they'll have full control of state government and the ability to pass Republican legislative priorities. That includes items from the party's campaign platform on education, the economy and crime — but it's the GOP's plans on abortion especially that have gained national attention and sparked a furious response from Democrats.

Youngkin has advocated for new restrictions on abortion in the state, and the party has campaigned on banning it with exceptions after a 15-week limit.

Biden and Harris referenced reproductive rights along with other issues in a joint statement, saying, "While our party continues to show steady leadership in Washington, these candidates are stepping up and campaigning in their communities for a brighter future for Virginia. Whether it means protecting a woman's right to make her own health care decisions, defending voting rights, or standing up for common sense gun safety laws, electing these candidates on November 7th will protect our fundamental freedoms."

The state Senate candidates they are endorsing are: state Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg (SD-16), Clint Jenkins (SD-17), state Sen. Aaron Rouse (SD-22), state Sen. Monty Mason (SD-24), Joel Griffin (SD-27), state Del. Danica Roem (SD-30) and Russet Perry (SD-31).

They are also endorsing a slate in the state House of Delegates: state Del. Michele Maldonado (HD-20), Joshua Thomas (HD-21), Travis Nembhard (HD-22), Atoosa Reaser (HD-27), Marty Martinez (HD-29), Amy Laufer (HD-55), state Del. Rodney Willett (HD-58), Joshua Cole (HD-65), state Del. Shelly Simonds (HD-70), Stephen Miller-Pitts (HD-75), Kimberly Pope Adams (HD-82), state Del. Nadarius Clark (HD-84), Karen Jenkins (HD-89), Phil Hernandez (HD-94), state Del. Kelly Fowler (HD-96) and Michael Feggans (HD-97).