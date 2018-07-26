Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Michael Avenatti is heading to Iowa.

The high-profile lawyer and antagonist of President Donald Trump will speak at the Wing Ding Dinner, a Democratic fundraiser in Iowa that has long been a key stop for those eyeing a presidential bid.

Avenatti, the attorney for Stormy Daniels, the porn star suing the president, has previously said he'd consider running for president if he thinks Democrats don't have a candidate capable of beating Trump.

"(Trump) should not be underestimated," Avenatti said when asked about his 2020 plans on MSNBC. "And if the Democratic Party makes the same mistake that others have made, namely running 15 experienced candidates — politicians — against him, we should not be surprised when the outcome is the same as 2016."

Avenatti added that he thinks the only kind of person who can beat Trump is "a street fighter" who "better have some charisma, and better be ready for a very brutal campaign."

Of course, Avenatti is a draw for Democrats even if he is not seriously considering a White House bid, thanks to his work for Daniels and his constant presence on cable news. Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 days before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about a one-night sexual affair she alleges she had with Trump more than a decade ago. Trump has denied the encounter.

Iowa Democrats have had difficulty booking events that typically attract top-tier presidential hopefuls, since few of them are willing to tip their hands this early by visiting Iowa, which holds the nation's first presidential nominating contest.

Other speakers at the August 10 dinner, include Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who is reportedly considering a presidential bid, and Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., who has already officially declared.