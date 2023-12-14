Fire at the courthouse hosting Trump's civil fraud trial prompts evacuation

Hours after testimony ended in former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, a fire at the courthouse prompted evacuations and led to more than a dozen minor injuries, officials said.

Among those evacuated was Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the civil fraud case against the former president and his company, according to a person familiar with the matter. Engoron's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fire was started by someone who lit some papers aflame and then doused the fire with an extinguisher, according to Office of Court Administration spokesperson Al Baker.

The person is in custody and believed to be a litigant, not a court employee, the person familiar with the matter said. Officials have not yet detailed a possible motive.

The New York City Fire Department said it responded to a small fire, though it was already extinguished before firefighters arrived on the scene. A fire department official said that there were more than a dozen minor injuries.

A sergeant and a court officer were transported to a hospital for observation, according to Baker.

The incident, which is under investigation, took place on the fourth floor of the courthouse and prompted the evacuation of three floors in the building.

Testimony wrapped in Trump's $250 million civil fraud trial earlier on Wednesday. Trump, who has denied wrongdoing, did not attend the day's trial proceedings.

Engoron is expected to issue a verdict in January. The case was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James over allegations that Trump falsely inflated his net worth in financial documents.