The Biden administration on Thursday will announce a plan to begin bringing Ukrainians fleeing war to the U.S., addressing a promise the president made nearly a month ago to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

The new plan will require Ukrainians to have a sponsor in the U.S. who can “attest to their ability to support them,” said a senior administration official who briefed reporters.

An online portal will open on April 25 to allow sponsors to upload documents as part of a process to ensure Ukrainians can be sponsored but that sponsors are not seeking to exploit the Ukrainians they take in.

That affidavit will be vetted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and, if sponsors are approved, they will begin the next steps, including providing vaccination documentation for the refugees.

Until now, thousands of Ukrainians have been illegally crossing the Mexican border in hopes of claiming asylum once they touch U.S. soil. Without a legal option, crossing the border was the only realistic path for Ukrainians seeking safety in the U.S.

Now, some Ukrainians will be able to enter legally through airports and avoid taking a risky journey through Mexico and across the southern border.

The Biden administration maintains that most Ukrainians will want to seek refuge in Europe and return to their homes as soon as it is safe to do so, and therefore the U.S. does not need to provide the level of support to the war’s refugees as countries like Poland have done.

Refugee advocates have been calling on the Biden administration to provide a legal pathway to the U.S. and to guarantee permanent legal status to those that do come. They have argued that humanitarian parole given to Afghans who fled the Taliban takeover last fall failed to provide them safety and job security in the U.S.