Biden meets with AI experts in effort to manage its risks

President Joe Biden will meet Tuesday with artificial intelligence experts in San Francisco as part of his administration's efforts to manage the risks posed by AI, a White House official said in a statement.

Those expected to attend include experts who both recognize AI’s potential risks as well as its benefits if it is constructed safely, the White House said, describing the meeting as the administration’s latest effort to explore the technology’s potential benefits and curb its potential risks.

The meeting will include Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media; Sal Kahn, the founder and CEO of Kahn Academy; and Tristan Harris, executive director and co-founder of the Center for Human Technology.

The Biden administration released a framework on mitigating threats posed by AI last year, and in February, Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to root out bias and promote equity in the design and use of new technologies, including AI.

In May, Vice President Kamala Harris hosted the leaders of several companies developing artificial intelligence products — including Google and Microsoft — at the White House, and the administration unveiled a $140 million investment in seven new AI research centers.

“AI is a top priority for the President and his team,” the White House official's statement said.

Biden's meeting comes as the use of artificial intelligence has exploded in popularity. Chat GPT, an AI chatbot, has become a global sensation: It has passed an MBA final exam, raised concerns about academic cheating and helped people craft emails to their co-workers and loved ones.

But Chat GPT's ascent has also brought concerns over the development of artificial intelligence to a fore, prompting Congress to scramble to understand and regulate the nascent technology.

Biden, citing AI experts he said he had met with, warned in a commencement speech earlier this month that AI could "overtake human thinking" and "change the character" of future wars.

"So we’ve got a lot to deal with," Biden told graduating students at the Air Force Academy. "An incredible opportunity, but a lot do deal with."