NBC News

Biden gives commencement address at Air Force Academy graduation

02:19

President Biden delivered the commencement address at the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. He praised graduates for their continued service to the country and addressed the unique challenge they faced attending the academy during the Covid-19 pandemic.June 1, 2023

