Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, announcing the result just days after he met with President Joe Biden.

It's the second time that Trudeau tested positive for the virus this year.

"I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated — and if you can, get boosted," Trudeau said in a tweet.

Trudeau met with Biden in a bilateral meeting in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas on Thursday.

The White House said the pair discussed the Russian assault on Ukraine "and joint efforts to make our supply chains and economies more resilient to external shocks."

The pair and other leaders attending the summit also took a “family photo” together on Friday.

A White House spokesperson said the 79-year-old Biden, who is at a higher risk from the virus because of his age, was not considered a “close contact” of the prime minister’s.

Trudeau met with 82-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday as well, and they were photographed holding hands standing close to each other without masks.

The Canadian leader tested positive for the virus in January as well. He said then was “feeling fine,″ which he attributed to being fully vaccinated.