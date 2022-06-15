Court document in Proud Boys case laid out plan to occupy Capitol buildings on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A document, titled “1776 Returns,” which federal prosecutors said was used by the leader of the Proud Boys, lays out a plan to occupy Capitol buildings on Jan. 6, 2021, using covert operators to let "patriots" inside government offices in an apparent effort to force a new election.

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, and four other members were indicted on seditious conspiracy charges this month. Tarrio has twice been ordered detained until trial.

The nine-page document, filed in federal court Wednesday, lays out a plan to fill buildings “with patriots and communicate our demands." It's stated goals include maintaining control "over a select few, but crucial buildings in the DC area for a set period of time" and getting as "many people as possible inside these buildings."

“These are OUR building, they are just renting space,” the document reads. “We must show our politicians We the People are in charge.”

The New York Times in March reported on some of the details contained in the document. It's full text was shared in a Wednesday court filing by one of the Proud Boy defendants.

A lawyer for Proud Boy Zachary Rehl, who is seeking release from pretrial detention, included the document in a motion, which maintains that Rehl “had no knowledge of the document.”

The document lists eight targets: the Supreme Court, the Russell Senate Office Building, the Dirksen Senate Office Building, the Hart Senate Office Building, the Cannon House Office Building, the Longworth House Office Building, the Rayburn House Office Building, and CNN.

Under a section titled "Manpower Needs," the document lays out five different roles: (1) Lead: “Covert Sleeper, sets up fake appointment — is expected to spend the day as our insider and let people inside the building”; (2) Second: "Takes the place of the lead in case of being discovered”; (3) Hypeman: “leads chants, must maintain energy / presence"; (4) Recruiter: “in charge of getting patriots for starting point for each building, share the ‘patriot plan’ document, spread the word"; and (5) Patriots: “Maintain a presence while handing out ‘patriot plan.’”

The document calls for “leads and seconds” to scope out entrances and exits on Jan. 6, encouraging "patriots" to use Covid-19 protocols to their advantage.

"Pack huge face masks & face shields, protect your identity," it reads. "If possible, be in building first thing in the morning. Be dressed in suits and unsuspecting, do not look tactical at all."

When it's time for "patriots" to storm the buildings, individuals might have to cause "trouble near the front doors to distract guards," the plan states. "The goal is to ensure there is an entry point for the masses to rush the building."

It demands a new election — "not a recount" — that involves "paper ballots only, no mail in ballots, no absentee ballots," with the National Guard monitoring the process.

The Justice Department has filed criminal charges against at least 825 defendants in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Hundreds more rioters have been identified by online sleuths. Over 300 people have pleaded guilty on charges ranging from misdemeanor offenses to seditious conspiracy.