Trump immunity case live updates: Ex-president's lawyers and special counsel face off at Supreme Court

The former president will be in court in New York as today's arguments play out before the Supreme Court.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records tied to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty.

David Pecker is expected to return to the Manhattan courthouse for witness testimony today, and Judge Juan Merchan is expected at some point to issue a decision on whether the former president willfully violated a gag order.