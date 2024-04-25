Trump immunity case live updates: Ex-president's lawyers and special counsel face off at Supreme Court

What to know about today's Supreme Court arguments
Trump will be in N.Y. court as Supreme Court arguments play out
The former president will be in court in New York as today's arguments play out before the Supreme Court.
Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records tied to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty.
David Pecker is expected to return to the Manhattan courthouse for witness testimony today, and Judge Juan Merchan is expected at some point to issue a decision on whether the former president willfully violated a gag order.
How judges previously responded to Trump's immunity arguments
Trump's presidential immunity arguments have been winding through courts for months ahead of today's arguments — with discouraging results for the former president.
In December, Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed two of Trump's motions to toss out the D.C. election interference case against him, ruling that presidents do not have absolute immunity. Trump's lawyers had argued in an October filing to Chutkan that he should be shielded by presidential immunity.
Similarly, a federal appeals court ruled in February against Trump's assertion that he is immune from prosecution.
“For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution,” the appeals court said in the ruling.
Supreme Court tackles Trump’s broad claim of presidential immunity in election interference case
WASHINGTON — Tackling an unprecedented and politically fraught issue, the Supreme Court on Thursday considers former President Donald Trump’s assertion of total immunity from criminal charges over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.
The court will take on the novel legal question of whether a former president can be prosecuted for what Trump’s attorneys say were “official acts” taken in office, though much of the focus remains on whether the justices will rule quickly so a trial could take place before the November election.
With most legal experts questioning Trump’s broad argument that the entire election interference indictment should be dismissed based on immunity, the court’s eventual ruling on the extent to which official acts are protected and how quickly it rules will be of equal importance.
The case puts considerable scrutiny on the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority that includes three justices Trump appointed. The court already handed Trump an election-year boost when it ruled last month that Colorado could not kick him off the ballot.