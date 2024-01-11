Live updates: Hunter Biden arrives at Los Angeles courthouse

The Hunter Biden arraignment is expected to begin at 1 p.m. PT.

GOP-led committees vote to recommend that House hold Hunter Biden in contempt

Two congressional committees voted Wednesday to formally recommend that the full House hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena in the Republican impeachment inquiry into his father.

In separate votes, both GOP-led panels voted along party lines in favor of advancing the resolution. The Judiciary Committee went first and voted 23 to 14, followed by the House Oversight Committee’s 25-21 vote.

They voted hours after Biden, the president’s son, made a surprise visit to attend the committee meetings in person. He was accompanied by his attorneys Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris.

Read the full story here.