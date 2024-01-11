Live updates: Hunter Biden arrives at Los Angeles courthouse

The latest news on Hunter Biden's arraignment:
- Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is expected to plead not guilty on charges related to his failure to file and pay income taxes.
- The appearance in Los Angeles will be before U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump.
- Hunter Biden has already pleaded not guilty to gun charges in Delaware federal court.
- Last year, a plea deal between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors fell apart. The deal would have resolved the tax charges, required no jail time and deferred the gun charges.
Hunter Biden arrives at courthouse
Hunter Biden has arrived at the courthouse.
When will the arraignment begin?
The Hunter Biden arraignment is expected to begin at 1 p.m. PT.
GOP-led committees vote to recommend that House hold Hunter Biden in contempt
Two congressional committees voted Wednesday to formally recommend that the full House hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena in the Republican impeachment inquiry into his father.
In separate votes, both GOP-led panels voted along party lines in favor of advancing the resolution. The Judiciary Committee went first and voted 23 to 14, followed by the House Oversight Committee’s 25-21 vote.
They voted hours after Biden, the president’s son, made a surprise visit to attend the committee meetings in person. He was accompanied by his attorneys Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris.
Hunter Biden set to be arraigned on tax charges
Hunter Biden, the last surviving son of President Joe Biden, will be arraigned Thursday in federal court on nine tax-related charges.
Hunter Biden will make his appearance in Los Angeles before U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.
The arraignment comes just over a month after Hunter Biden was indicted in the Central District of California on allegations that he failed to pay his taxes. Prosecutors alleged that Biden, who has spoken extensively about his addiction, “spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature” from 2016 through October 2020.