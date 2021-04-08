Matt Gaetz associate likely to plead guilty in criminal case

A former Florida tax official is expected to plead guilty in the criminal case that spawned the sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, the official’s lawyers and prosecutors said in court Thursday.

Joel Greenberg, the former Seminole County Tax Collector, had previously pleaded not guilty to several charges including stalking, wire fraud and sex trafficking of a minor.

In a brief hearing in Orlando, Greenberg’s lawyer, Fritz Scheller, and federal prosecutors told the judge they expect him to strike a plea deal, but the parties did not signal if Greenberg was expected to cooperate in the investigation against Gaetz, R-Fla.

“I expect this case to resolve with a plea before the June trial date," Scheller told the judge.

Both sides agreed to a date of May 15 as the deadline to enter a plea.

Federal investigators are looking into whether Gaetz paid women to travel to the Bahamas for sex, NBC News reported Wednesday night. Investigators are also looking into whether Gaetz and Greenberg used the internet to search for women they could pay for sex.

Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crime, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Legal experts said Greenberg would be a key witness in the investigation against Gaetz if the former tax official agrees to cooperate in the probe.

Gaetz said in an op-ed published Monday that he is not a criminal and that he will not be resigning.

"Since I'm taking my turn under the gun, let me address the allegations against me directly. First, I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old," Gaetz wrote in The Washington Examiner.

He said the "bizarre" claims were made after he "decided to take on the most powerful institutions in the Beltway."