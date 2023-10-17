Former GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley sentenced to prison on Jan. 6 charges

Kelley was sentenced by Judge Christopher R. Cooper, who said he had “some serious concerns" that Kelley was "truly remorseful,” citing fundraising appeals Kelley made two years after the riot calling Jan. 6 an FBI set-up.

Prosecutors said Kelley “encouraged, facilitated, and celebrated violence at the Capitol" and sought a three month sentence.

“He shouted into the already riled up crowd; he consistently beckoned the crowd of rioters forward, closer towards the Capitol Building and police; he supported another rioter as he was moving a metal bike rack towards the front of the mob on the Northwest stairs, towards those rioters who were closer to officers; and he took a photograph of human blood by the stairs,” prosecutors wrote.

“I apologize for those things,” Kelley said during his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, referring to his actions that day. His lawyer said Kelley was done with politics. Kelley said that Donald Trump was not to blame for what he did.

“It’s not his fault, the former president, for my actions that day," Kelley said. "He did invite us there, but my actions are my actions and I own those.”