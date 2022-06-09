IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

FBI raids home of Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate

Ryan Kelley was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Ryan Kelley
Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley attends a Freedom Rally outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. on May 15, 2021.Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images file
By Ryan J. Reilly and Pete Williams

WASHINGTON — The FBI raided the home of a Michigan gubernatorial candidate who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, NBC News has confirmed.

The FBI arrived at Ryan Kelley's home in Allendale, Michigan, on Thursday morning. NBC News received a tip about the raid, which was confirmed by a law enforcement official.

The Detroit News reported that Kelley has been arrested.

Kelly — who describes himself as a "Michigan First" candidate running for the GOP nomination, echoing the “America First” platform used by former President Donald Trump — was at the Capitol in D.C. on Jan. 6. It is currently unclear what, if any, charges he will face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ryan J. Reilly

Ryan J. Reilly is a justice reporter for NBC News.

Pete Williams

Pete Williams is an NBC News correspondent who covers the Justice Department and the Supreme Court, based in Washington.