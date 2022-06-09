FBI raids home of Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate

WASHINGTON — The FBI raided the home of a Michigan gubernatorial candidate who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, NBC News has confirmed.

The FBI arrived at Ryan Kelley's home in Allendale, Michigan, on Thursday morning. NBC News received a tip about the raid, which was confirmed by a law enforcement official.

The Detroit News reported that Kelley has been arrested.

Kelly — who describes himself as a "Michigan First" candidate running for the GOP nomination, echoing the “America First” platform used by former President Donald Trump — was at the Capitol in D.C. on Jan. 6. It is currently unclear what, if any, charges he will face.

