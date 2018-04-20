Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The Inspector General for the Justice Department is probing the classification status of information in the memos written by James Comey that became public Thursday after they were provided to Congress, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the DOJ's internal watchdog is interested in two documents, one that contained information that was not classified when Comey was at the FBI, but has since been upgraded to "Confidential," and another that Comey knew contained classified information but that he had redacted before he gave the memo to a friend.