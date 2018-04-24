California Democrats are dreaming about a White House run in 2020

The state's junior senator, Kamala Harris, has not been to Iowa yet — or New Hampshire or South Carolina, for that matter; a trip last month to Nevada is her only one to a traditionally early-voting state. But she has been building her national profile through her work in the Senate, and will travel often to support fellow Democrats with visits like last weekend’s to Detroit, where she headlined a major Michigan Democratic Party dinner.

“[We] will fight each and every day for the ideals of our country and that is what is at stake right now,” she told what was her biggest political audience of the year to date. “It is about being patriots.”

None has formally launched a campaign yet, of course. Garcetti told reporters he was in Iowa to “listen,” and was focused seeing what lessons he’s learned running the nation’s second largest city that could be applied elsewhere. Swalwell, who like Schiff has drawn national attention for his work as on the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation, cast his latest Iowa visit as focused on 2018, not 2020.

“I came here because if we win Iowa this November, we win Congress,” he said at the Davenport dinner.

It’s been more than two decades since a California Democrat waged a serious campaign for the presidency — then former-Gov. Jerry Brown, in 1992. But it’s no surprise that it may field multiple candidates this time. The state has been a chief antagonist of President Trump, challenging administration actions in court and fueling the so-called resistance movement.

The president in turn has described California as “out of control,” especially for immigration policies he says have put the nation at risk. He tweeted about California five times in the last week alone. And the pipeline of rising stars from there seem eager to take the fight to Trump beyond its borders.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. Tom Williams / AP file

“I think California scares him,” Garcetti said of the president in an interview with NBC News this month as he made his first waters-testing visit to Iowa. “I think cities that embrace a sense of belonging for everyone scares him. We know it works.”

Garcetti arrived here one day after scoring a victory against the president in court. A federal judge sided with the city as it argued the Trump administration couldn’t link eligibility for grant money to cooperation in immigration enforcement policies.

“I’ve been battling MS-13 long before we had a president who wanted to join the fight,” he told reporters after his first Iowa stop, a tour of a Carpenters Union training facility in Altoona. “I don’t think Washington knows how to keep local communities safe as much as the people in those local communities.”

Dianne Feinstein’s decision to seek a fifth full term in the Senate in 2018 cut off one potential path for ambitious California Democrats. And in an unpredictable political climate, the Democrats’ overall 2020 field could be larger even than the 2016 Republican crop that produced Donald Trump as its nominee. In such a climate, many are asking, why not?

Asked in the interview if there was room in the field for so many Californians, Garcetti said there was enough “room for as many patriots that look at this country and say, we need to go in a new direction.”

Swalwell told NBC News he thinks it would be good for the party to have a large field, regardless of where they come from.

“I think people in our country are hungry for new voices, new energy, new ideas, and they don’t really care where those voices come from,” he said. “California’s a big state, so naturally it doesn’t surprise me that people from California are giving it some consideration.”