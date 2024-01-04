Florida venue cancels Marjorie Taylor Greene event after learning of its Jan. 6 focus

A central Florida venue has canceled an event that was to have featured Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after it learned the event was intended to commemorate the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The event was set to be hosted by the Republican Party of Osceola County at the Westgate Resorts in Kissimmee. It was originally pitched to Westgate as a small book-signing event featuring Greene, without mention of Jan. 6.

“Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing,” Westgate Resorts said in a statement. “This event has been canceled and is no longer taking place at our resort.”

A spokeswoman for Greene did not reply to a request seeking comment.

The event, which was first reported by NBC News, was touted to local Republicans as an “Exclusive event with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene" at Westgate Resorts, according to an event invitation.

The event details said the "Occasion" was the “3rd Anniversary of Jan 6.”

The cost to attend was $45 to $1,000 to meet Greene and "receive a signed copy of her book.”

Greene has long supported former President Donald Trump's belief that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and she has downplayed the severity of the Jan. 6 attack — which left five people dead and about 140 police officers injured. In 2022, Greene said that had she organized the events that day, the rioters would have "won" and been "armed."

“I want to tell you something: If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won, not to mention, it would have been armed," she said. Greene later said her comments were "sarcasm."

The prospect of an event commemorating Jan. 6 drew immediate pushback from Democrats in the state.

“Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an 'anniversary' event to mark January 6th and Marjorie Taylor Green is the 'special' guest,” Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani posted on X. “Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it.”

Osceola County Republican Party Chairman Mark Cross did not reply to a request seeking comment, so it is unclear whether the event has been rescheduled.