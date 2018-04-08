GOP Sen. Rounds: Pruitt criticism amounts to 'nitpick' of 'little things'

A flurry of recent stories have raised questions about some of Pruitt’s spending at the EPA and elsewhere, including pay raises to top aides without approval, a $50-a-night condo lease tied to a lobbyist, repeated first class and chartered air travel, and a report that the EPA spent millions on a 20-member full-time security detail three times the size of his predecessor’s, and more.

The South Dakota senator attributed recent reporting on Pruitt’s actions to nitpicking.

“Oh, he has too big of a security detail? Is that suddenly the reason why you fire someone?” the senator asked. “We’ll nitpick little things — ‘he has too many people on his security detail’ — but what about how he’s taking care of the taxpayers’ dollars with the EPA, and what about the regulations that he said he’s going to clean up on?”

Rounds said he believes the “reason why all of the emphasis is on Mr. Pruitt right now is because he’s executing these policies” on environmental regulation promised by the Trump administration.

Trump also defended Pruitt in a tweet on Saturday, saying the secretary has “received death threats because of his bold actions at EPA. Record clean Air & Water while saving USA Billions of Dollars. Rent was about market rate, travel expenses OK. Scott is doing a great job!”