Hunter Biden's tax charges trial postponed until September

Hunter Biden’s trial on tax charges which was scheduled to begin next month in California has been postponed until September 5.

Biden's California trial was previously scheduled to start June 20. He pleaded not guilty to charges, which include allegations that he failed to pay taxes, failed to file, evaded an assessment and filed a fraudulent form.

An attorney for Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon, nor did a spokesperson for special counsel David Weiss' office.