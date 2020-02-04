Iowa Democratic Party to release 'majority' of caucus results by 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday

The Iowa Democratic Party said Tuesday it plans to release the "majority" of the results from the Iowa caucus by 5 p.m. ET.
The news comes after a dizzying night of caucusing and a delay in releasing votes after the party said there were inconsistencies in the reporting of data due to a “coding issue” in an app the party used for the first time to calculate the results.
Caucusgoers convened at nearly 1,700 sites across Iowa on Monday to consolidate support behind their preferred candidates and cajole others to back their respective favorite.The delay in votes had frustrated the presidential candidates, who tried to rally their supporters despite the uncertainty as the election looks to the New Hampshire state primary, which is slated for Feb. 11.
Troy Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chairman told the campaigns on Tuesday during a call that the party expects more than 50 percent of all results by 5 p.m. ET. However, Price gave no timeline on when full results would come.
Price assured the campaigns repeatedly that they “have a process in place.”
Mandy McClure, a spokesperson for the Iowa Democratic Party, said in a statement on Tuesday that "we will continue to release results as we are able to."
The Iowa Democratic said Monday that their data was "sound" and the delay in the results was not due to a hack or intrusion but an abundance of caution to ensure accuracy.
The candidates who campaigned in Iowa included: Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer.
Biden's campaign excoriated the state Democratic Party for the chaos that ensued Wednesday night, calling out "significant failures" in the process.
"I think there were some significant failures in the process last night that should give voters concern," Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager, said during a Tuesday appearance on CNN.
Amid the protracted lag in reporting the results, candidates gave speeches to supporters without explicitly declaring victory. Buttigieg came closest to declaring victory despite not having official results, telling supporters, “By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious."
By Tuesday morning, campaigns had shifted their attention towards New Hampshire. Each candidate attempted to reassure their supporters about the Iowa results and continued to criticize the process.
Klobuchar told supporters in Concord, New Hampshire on Tuesday that she and her team "feel really good about where we are and we won so many precincts and delegates that I don't think people gave us a chance to win."
At an event in Manchester, New Hampshire, Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also touched on Iowa, continued to claim, with no results, an apparent victory.
“The hope that propelled me into this campaign is vindicated every day,” he said. “It was vindicated in a big way last night when we had a chance to quiet those questions of whether we belong in this effort in the first place.”
Sanders criticized Buttigieg for what he described as a victory speech.
"I don't know how anybody declares victory before you have an official statement as to election result, so we're not declaring victory," Sanders said. "As of now, I think we're in quite good shape."
The Vermont senator also told reporters while traveling to New Hampshire on Tuesday that he was disappointed in the way the party handled the process.
"I think we should all be disappointed in the inability of the party to come up with timely results but we are not casting aspirations on the voted that are being counted," he said. "There's no excuse for not having results last night but that doesn't mean to say that the totals that come in will be inaccurate."
He added, "I think this is not a good night for Democracy."
Warren spoke to supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday and told the crowd, “we had a bumpy start to the Democratic process.”
"Here's what we know," she said. "It's a tight three-way race at the top. We know that three of us will be dividing up most of the delegates in Iowa."
"I'm feeling good," she continued.
But she also criticized Iowa Democratic officials over the partial data release.
"I just don't understand what that means to release half of the data," she said. So, I think they ought to get it together and release all of the data. That's what we need."
Biden's campaign texted supporters on Tuesday to raise money after the Iowa caucus. The campaign's senior adviser, Symone Sanders, said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that the campaign exceeded expectations in Polk, Louisa, and Linn counties.
Yang said in a tweet Tuesday morning that he saw a silver lining in the delay.
"This race is a muddled mess," he said. "That means the opportunity for us is growing because there isn’t a clear front runner or even field.
He added, "New Hampshire will be more important than ever."