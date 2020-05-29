Key decision awaits new intel chief over release of Flynn call

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration’s new intelligence chief, former Rep. John Ratcliffe, faces a major early test as he decides how to handle sensitive intelligence documents about Michael Flynn that his predecessor declassified during his last days in office.

Amid a raging political fight over the origins of the Russia probe, there have been growing calls from Republicans and Democrats alike to release “transcripts” or “tapes” of calls from December 2016 between Flynn, then the incoming national security adviser, and Sergey Kislyak, then the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Before Richard Grenell ended this term this month as acting director of national intelligence, he said he’d declassified records of those calls, but they haven’t been released publicly.

“They are coming,” Grenell tweeted this week.

Former Trump administration officials with knowledge of the calls tell NBC News that what’s been declassified are not audiotapes or full transcripts but written summaries of the calls. Although the summaries are detailed and include some direct quotes, they are not verbatim records of the entire conversation.

The summaries were produced by the FBI, based on U.S. intelligence intercepts of calls between Flynn and Kislyak in the weeks before President Donald Trump took office, former officials said. They represent a subset of the full records possessed by U.S. intelligence agencies about numerous phone calls between Flynn and the Russian ambassador.

The FBI monitored the conversations under the authority of a national security court warrant to eavesdrop on the communications of Kislyak as part of its routine counterintelligence mission, former officials said.

Grenell has said publicly that he declassified what was in his possession as acting intelligence director, while calling for additional records in the possession of the FBI or other agencies to be declassified as well. He and Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have both accused each other of releasing information selectively to benefit their side politically.

It’s unclear how Ratcliffe, a strident critic of the Russia investigation when he was a GOP member of Congress, will handle the documents declassified by Grenell as well as the calls for more to be declassified. Ratcliffe’s office had no immediate comment.

Although the president, on his own, can declassify anything he wants, the role of declassifying documents typically belongs to the agency that generated the classified documents. But it’s the national intelligence director’s job to coordinate across U.S. spy agencies and serve as the president’s key adviser in working through those complex issues.

Former officials described an ongoing dispute within the administration about how much to release — and in what form. They said some Trump officials are concerned that releasing full records of all the Flynn calls would be damaging for Flynn and create political headaches for the administration, while others have expressed concern that a piecemeal, selective release could create the perception that intelligence is being politicized.

Trump has suggested a move to release Flynn’s calls could some soon, adding this week, “I'd like to hear it, too.”

“Those, I believe, are under a process of review by the DOJ, so I’ll refer to them on that,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany added on Thursday, using the acronym for the Justice Department.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his communications with Kislyak. But the Justice Department has since moved to dismiss the case, amid a campaign-year push by Trump and his allies to focus attention on allegations that outgoing former Obama administration officials acted improperly in handling intelligence about Flynn