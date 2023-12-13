Live updates: Rudy Giuliani back in court for Georgia election worker defamation trial

What to know about Rudy Giuliani's defamation trial
- Today is the third day of Rudy Giuliani's civil defamation trial related to false claims he made about two former Georgia election workers.
- A judge ruled earlier this year that Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, defamed Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, by baselessly accusing them of election fraud. A jury will now decide how much Giuliani must pay Freeman and Moss for the damage he caused to their lives.
- Moss testified yesterday that Giuliani's attacks upended her life. "I’m just this whole new stressed-out person," she said.
- Giuliani is expected to take the stand as early as today.
Election worker suing Rudy Giuliani testifies in defamation trial against him
A former Georgia election worker testified Tuesday in a trial to determine how much Rudy Giuliani will have to pay her and her mother after he was found liable for defaming them with baseless claims that they committed fraud in the 2020 election.
In her first two hours of testimony, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss took the stand as the fourth plaintiffs’ witness in the case, detailing the negative toll the false allegations have taken on her day-to-day life. She and her mother, Ruby Freeman, sued Giuliani over the bogus claims, which they say turned their lives upside down.
“I now am very anxious,” Moss testified. “I have these non-stop anxious sweats. I have a lot of dark moments. I no longer go out. I will not be caught out anywhere alone, ever.”
“I look totally different, I gained like 70 pounds. I stress eat, I cry a lot,” she added. “I’m just this whole new stressed out person.”
Here's what's happened in the case so far
Freeman and Moss sued Giuliani over false claims he made in the wake of the 2020 election, when he said they were passing around USB drives “like they were vials of heroin or cocaine” while working the polls at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. A federal judge ruled this year that Giuliani had defamed the two women and was liable for damages, to be determined during the civil trial. Freeman and Moss are seeking as much as $43 million in damages.
The trial got underway this week. On Monday, Michael Gottlieb, an attorney for the women, said their names had wrongly become synonyms for crime and fraud for many Americans who heard and believed Giuliani's false claims and that the women received racist and hateful comments in the wake of Giuliani's claims.
An attorney for Giuliani, Joseph Sibley, countered that Giuliani had not promoted racism or violence and that the damages sought by the plaintiffs would be the “civil equivalent of the death penalty” for his client. Giuliani has denied wrongdoing, calling the case a "political hit job" in comments to reporters outside of court yesterday.
In delivering her testimony yesterday, Moss described to jurors how her life has changed in the aftermath of the election, saying she suffers "nonstop anxious sweats" and "a lot of dark moments."
Who are the two plaintiffs?
Moss and Freeman sued Giuliani for defamation over false claims that that they committed fraud while serving as poll workers at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta during the 2020 presidential election.
Both women were cleared of any wrongdoing following a lengthy probe by Georgia’s State Election Board that concluded this year.
In their lawsuit, they said Giuliani's claims have tarnished their lives. They're seeking as much as $43 million in damages.
During yesterday's trial, an attorney for the women argued that they received an “overwhelming” amount of “vile, racist, hateful comments” that were “fueled” by Giuliani and his co-conspirators.