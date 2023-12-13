Live updates: Rudy Giuliani back in court for Georgia election worker defamation trial

Election worker suing Rudy Giuliani testifies in defamation trial against him

A former Georgia election worker testified Tuesday in a trial to determine how much Rudy Giuliani will have to pay her and her mother after he was found liable for defaming them with baseless claims that they committed fraud in the 2020 election.

In her first two hours of testimony, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss took the stand as the fourth plaintiffs’ witness in the case, detailing the negative toll the false allegations have taken on her day-to-day life. She and her mother, Ruby Freeman, sued Giuliani over the bogus claims, which they say turned their lives upside down.

“I now am very anxious,” Moss testified. “I have these non-stop anxious sweats. I have a lot of dark moments. I no longer go out. I will not be caught out anywhere alone, ever.”

“I look totally different, I gained like 70 pounds. I stress eat, I cry a lot,” she added. “I’m just this whole new stressed out person.”

