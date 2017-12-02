Special counsel Robert Mueller removed a top FBI agent over the summer helping to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, a spokesman for Mueller's office said Saturday. Confirmation of the agent's dismissal came after two reports surfaced that said the agent may have shared texts that were critical of President Donald Trump.

The agent, Peter Strzok, a counterintelligence veteran, was reassigned from Mueller's team as a Justice Department investigation found the texts that he sent to a colleague, The Washington Post and The New York Times first reported.

Strzok was exchanging the texts with Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer with whom he was having an extramarital affair, The Post reported. NBC News has not confirmed the contents of the texts and other details of Strzok’s removal.

"Immediately upon learning of the allegations, the Special Counsel's Office removed Peter Strzok from the investigation," said Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel's office. "Lisa Page completed her brief detail and had returned to the FBI weeks before our office was aware of the allegations.”

Strzok had also worked on the FBI's inquiry into whether former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton mishandled classified information on a private email server, The Times and The Post reported.

The news came less than a day after President Trump's ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to giving a false statement to the FBI about his communications with Russia.

Flynn is the first senior White House official to be charged in the special counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in last year's presidential election.

A source close to the White House told NBC News that the Trump administration was "blindsided" by the news of Flynn's plea Friday.

A two-page charging document filed Thursday lists two false statements Flynn made about his interactions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in late December 2016.

Flynn had contacted the Russians at the urging of two top transition officials, according to a court document.

Three people familiar with the matter say one of the officials referenced in the document is Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser. Two people familiar with the matter told NBC News the other is K.T. McFarland, who served as a deputy national security adviser from January to May.