Breaking News Emails
The bright lights and big names of Broadway took on Washington politics Monday night, as a star-studded cast performed a new play based on the Mueller report.
“The Investigation: A Search For The Truth in Ten Acts” adapted and condensed portions of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and President Donald Trump for the New York stage.
Annette Bening narrated, and John Lithgow and Kevin Kline took center stage as Trump and Mueller, respectively. The cast of 18 also included Jason Alexander, Kyra Sedgwick, Zachary Quinto, Piper Perabo and Joel Grey.
In 10 parts, the piece wove together passages inspired by Mueller’s report, excerpts from political news conferences and tweets from President Trump. It culminated with the cast reciting parts of the U.S. Constitution describing Impeachment.
The one-night-only performance was inside The Riverside Church in Manhattan and simultaneously livestreamed on the website and social platforms of Law Works, a group that aims to “explain how the rule of law is the foundation of a healthy democracy, to defend the nonpartisan role of the Department of Justice, and to expose current threats to core American values and electoral systems,” according to the organization’s website. The group presented the play.
Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan penned the show.
Actress and activist Alyssa Milano played two parts in the play: former White House counsel Annie Donaldson and Trump attorney Jay Sekulow.
"We’ve got to try everything we can right now to educate and empower the American people to care about the Mueller report," Milano told NBC News. "I just think it’s amazing that all these wonderful people came together to use their voices and add to the conversation and use their platform for that purpose."
Audience members, including Lucia Venuto, said they learned something from the play, but also found elements to laugh about.
"It was very funny," Venuto said. "I’m not really into politics. So it was interesting. It made me understand the situation a little better than hearing it scripted from the news."
"It’s messed up," she added. "It’s pretty messed up. And it’s sad. But this is our country."