Pence recovering after having pacemaker implanted

Former Vice President Mike Pence had a pacemaker implanted on Wednesday after experiencing symptoms associated with a slowed heart rate, his office announced Thursday.

Pence's office said he had been dealing with those symptoms over the past two weeks and after consulting with doctors, he had the pacemaker surgically implanted in Virginia on Wednesday. They added that the procedure was successful and he is expected to fully recover "in the coming days."

In a statement, Pence, 61, praised the medical staff that treated and advised him.

"I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, including Dr. Brett Atwater and Dr. Behnam Tehrani," Pence said. "I also appreciate the consultation of my longtime Indiana physicians, Dr. Michael Busk and Dr. Charles Taliercio at Ascension St. Vincent. My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals."