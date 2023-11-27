President Jimmy Carter is in Atlanta, expected to attend services for first lady Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter is in Atlanta, expected to attend services on Monday and Tuesday honoring the late first lady Rosalynn Carter, according to a source with knowledge of his whereabouts.

The former president is expected to attend a ceremony on Monday at the Carter Center as well as services on Tuesday at Emory University, but the source cautioned it depends on how well he rests and how he is feeling. A spokesperson for the Carter Center confirmed separately on Monday that Carter would attend a tribute service on Tuesday at Glenn Memorial Church.

Jimmy Carter, 99, entered hospice care in February and has since rarely been seen in public.

His wife died on Nov. 19 at her home in Plains, Georgia. She was 96 years old and had entered hospice care in her home just a few days earlier.

Jimmy Carter said in a statement after his wife's death, "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

The former president turned 99 in early October and is the longest-living U.S. president in history.

He and his wife made an appearance in September at a festival in their hometown, riding together in a black SUV through the Plains Peanut Festival.

The former president entered hospice care in February after a series of hospitalizations. He has experienced a number of health issues in recent years, including a fractured pelvis and black eye from two separate falls in 2019 and cancer that spread to his liver and brain, though he was later declared in remission.

Carter, a Democrat, was elected president in 1976, beating Republican President Gerald Ford following the Watergate scandal. Carter served one term, losing his re-election bid in 1980 to Ronald Reagan.