WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon is leaving his post at Breitbart News under pressure after making derogatory comments about the president and his family in a new book.

Bannon "had to either give up being involved in politics or Breitbart," a source close to him told NBC News. "He chose (to stay involved in) politics."

"I'm proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building a world-class news platform," Bannon, who had served as executive chairman, said Tuesday in a statement.

The departure capped a wild week in which the once-mighty Bannon — the top executive on Trump's campaign and later the chief White House strategist — saw the president, old allies and his financial backers turn on him.

Bannon had been shown the exit from the White House in August, but had remained influential with Trump until excerpts from Michael Wolff's new book, "Fire and Fury: Inside Donald Trump's White House," were published last week.

When he left the White House, Bannon sent signals that he was pleased to wreak havoc on the political establishment from the outside, mainly from Breitbart — which he termed a "platform for the alt-right" in a 2016 interview with Mother Jones magazine.

But his aggressive tactics and loose lips — in the book he called a meeting that Trump campaign hands Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner had with Russian emissaries "treasonous” and “unpatriotic" — ultimately proved his undoing.

After those comments were published, the president issued a scathing statement saying he wanted nothing to do with Bannon and that his former adviser had "lost his mind."