Trump to pardon conservative author Dinesh D'Souza

The others: Joe Arpaio, an Arizona sheriff who is a favorite of immigration hard-liners; I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, the aide to former Vice President Dick Cheney who was convicted of obstructing justice and lying to authorities during an investigation into the outing of CIA agent Valerie Plame; Kristian Mark Saucier, a Navy sailor who kept classified materials; and Jack Johnson, the African-American boxing legend who was convicted under a law that was used as a deterrent to interracial dating.

Preet Bharara, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, whose office prosecuted D'Souza, wrote on Twitter that D'Souza got a fair shake from the justice system.

"The President has the right to pardon but the facts are these: D'Souza intentionally broke the law, voluntarily pled guilty, apologized for his conduct & the judge found no unfairness," Bharara wrote. "The career prosecutors and agents did their job. Period."

D'Souza now claims he was targeted by the Justice Department for his political leanings, even though he admitted in court that he broke the law and expressed remorse for it.

"What my case shows in miniature is the way that Obama and Hillary too have gangsterized the U.S. politics," he said on the Ingraham show. "Because if you think back, it’s really unimaginable that, say, Jimmy Carter — he would no more dream of locking me up or targeting me than either of the Bushes would dream of doing the same to Michael Moore, or even Rosie O’Donnell. But there’s a new turn that’s come in American politics, and Trump is, I think, very well aware of it. In some ways he’s the product of it."

However they view him, D'Souza certainly views prominent Democrats as his enemies. In 2008, in a column about what he described as Michelle Obama's lack of attachment to American symbols, he accused her of having "an estranged relationship to the English language." He made a film — "Hillary's America" — in 2016 that contends Clinton, not D'Souza, is a criminal. And his activism in fringe conservative circles dates to his college days at Dartmouth, where he outed gay students in a magazine article.

Trump's decision might be less about D'Souza's virtues than signaling to potential witnesses in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe that there's an incentive to remaining loyal, Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe wrote on Twitter Thursday.

"Trump’s Dinesh D’Souza pardon today, on top of his pardons of Scooter Libby and Joe Arpaio, make sense only as an elephant-whistle to Michael Cohen & all who know damning things about Trump: protect me & I’ll have your back," Tribe wrote. "Turn on me & your goose is cooked. More obstruction!"

Asked whether there was a connection between the pardon and the Russia probe, White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said, "Each of the president’s actions on pardons or on other things should be judged on the merits, looking at the facts and the circumstances surrounding that case."