President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Bob Corker went to war on Tuesday morning, trading personal insults on a number of topics.

The latest blows between the two kicked off when Corker said Trump's aggressive comments about North Korea "kneecap" his secretary of state’s diplomatic efforts with Pyongyang and move the world closer to war.

"When you send out tweets into the region to raise tensions, when you kneecap, which is what he’s done publicly, when you kneecap your secretary of state, whose diplomacy you have to depend upon…you really move our country into a binary choice which could lead to a world war," Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told NBC’s "TODAY."

Corker also said that Trump's attendance later Tuesday for a lunch with Senate Republicans is just a "photo op" that's "not really about substance."

Trump quickly hit back hard, tweeting that Corker, "who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts."

"Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!" Trump added, referring to the lawmaker's announcement last month that he would not run for re-election when his term ends in 2018.

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Later, the president called the GOP senator a "lightweight."

Corker then responded with his own tweet.

"Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president," he wrote, adding the hashtag, "#AlertTheDaycareStaff" — a reference to a tweet he posted earlier this month.

That shot was a reprise of Corker's attack on Trump earlier this month when he tweeted, "It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning."

The bitter exchange Tuesday was just the latest between the president and the Tennessee Republican, following Trump’s public undercutting of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson weeks earlier.

Corker repeated his suggestion Tuesday that "there are people around" Trump, like Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Chief of Staff John Kelly "that work in an effort to contain" the president and defended his own increasingly harsh criticism of the White house.

"This is the role I believe I should be play for the good of our country and for the good of the world really," he said.