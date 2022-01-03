U.S. Capitol sees spike in Covid-19 cases among lawmakers, staff and press

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol has been ravaged by Covid-19 in recent weeks, with the onsite testing center’s 7-day positivity rate jumping from 1 percent to greater than 13 percent, according to the Office of the Attending Physician.

“The coronavirus omicron variant of the SARS CoV2 coronavirus accounts for most coronavirus cases at the Capitol and elsewhere in the United States,” said Brian Monahan, the attending physician of the Capitol, in a letter obtained by NBC News.

The spike is consistent with rising cases across the nation.

The Capitol offers regular testing for lawmakers, congressional staff and the journalists who work there.

According to the letter, 61 percent of the recent positive cases at the Capitol testing center have been the omicron variant and 38 percent were delta. Of the Capitol cases, 65 percent were symptomatic, while 35 percent were asymptomatic.

Senate Democrats are expected to have their regular in-person lunches be virtual for at least this week, a Senate Democratic source tells NBC News.

Beginning in mid-December a stream of lawmakers tested positive for Covid. They include House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Reps. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., Bobby Rush, D-Ill., and Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y., who announced their positive tests. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Chris Coons, D- Del., as well as Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said separately that they had tested positive in the rapidly spreading pandemic wave.

Early evidence suggests that for most people, at least for those who are up to date on their Covid vaccines, omicron appears to result in mild illness that can resemble the common cold.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant accounted for 58.6 percent of all Covid cases in the country in the week ending Dec. 25, while the delta variant accounted for 41.1 percent of cases.

Just last week, the CDC shortened its isolation recommendations from 10 days to five for people who have tested positive for Covid but show no symptoms.

Monahan, in his letter, urged lawmakers to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot. He said the OAP has administered coronavirus booster vaccinations to over 7,500 Capitol personnel so far.