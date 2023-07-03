U.S. ambassador visits detained journalist Evan Gershkovich in Russian prison

WASHINGTON — U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy saw American Evan Gershkovich on Monday, the second visit by Biden administration officials since the Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in March.

U.S. consular officials, including Tracy, were last able to see Gershkovich on April 17, about two weeks after he was arrested by Russian government officials. Tracy's visit comes just one week after a Moscow court ruled Gershkovich must remain in prison until Aug. 30.

"Ambassador Tracy reports that Mr. Gershkovich is in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances," a State Department spokesperson told NBC News. "U.S. Embassy officials will continue to provide all appropriate support to Mr. Gershkovich and his family, and we expect Russian authorities to provide continued consular access."

The department spokesperson called on the Russian Federation to release Gershkovich, reiterating that the charges against the WSJ reporter are baseless.

"We also call for the immediate release of Paul Whelan,” the spokesperson added. “Mr. Whelan has been wrongfully detained in Russia for more than 4 years. Both men deserve to go home to their families now."

Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison and was first detained on March 30 on suspicion of “espionage in the interests of the American government,” Russia’s Federal Security Service said in a statement reported by Russian state media. Russian authorities have not offered any evidence to support the charges.

During an interview with NBC's Tom Llamas last week, Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, said that "it remains to be seen" how the recent events in Russia with the Wagner mercenary group and Russian President Vladimir Putin affect Gershkovich's case.

"If there’s one surprise I’ve had in this business in three half years of doing this job, it’s that the opposing side is always willing to talk to us almost no matter how much tension. And there have been times when we’ve been at loggerheads with Russia, and yet we’ve still been able to garner a release of Trevor Reid and Brittney Griner," Carstens said during a panel discussion at the Aspen Ideas Festival. "So my thought is even though the Wagner group might introduce some chaos and ambiguity into the system, I think we’re still gonna find a way to have this conversation and bring Evan home."

Carstens noted that he believes that Gershkovich's case will likely progress "along the lines that we saw with Brittney Griner, Trevor Reed and Paul Whelan."

The Biden administration secured the release of Reed and Griner last year from Russia.