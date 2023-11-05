Russia-Ukraine war not a 'stalemate,' Zelenskyy tells NBC News in exclusive interview

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected claims that the war with Russia has reached a stalemate in an exclusive interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday, as his military’s struggling counteroffensive and the war in the Middle East threaten to sap Western support.

“They thought they would checkmate us, but this didn’t happen,” Zelenskyy said, rebuffing recent suggestions from U.S. military officials, other allies and even the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s own armed forces that the war had entered an impasse after 20 months of fierce fighting.

“I don’t think that this is a stalemate,” Zelenskyy said.

He reiterated pleas for the U.S. to supply more weapons; however, the country’s willingness to do so appears to be waning amid rising opposition in Congress and a diversion of attention to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has provided $75 billion in military, humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s remarks contrasted sharply with those made by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, who told The Economist last week that “there will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough,” despite the counteroffensive launched in June.

The slow progress has led to growing criticism from some of Kyiv’s closest partners about the way it is managing the war and has fueled doubts about Ukraine’s ability to win.

Such stances, and the fallout from Zaluzhnyi’s comments, may have influenced Zelenskyy’s decision last week to dismiss the commander of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces and replace him with a colonel who the president has said "can bring greater power" to the unit.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is considering shifts in its strategy.

"Our military are coming up with different plans, with different operations in order to move forward faster and to strike Russian Federation unexpectedly," he said in his "Meet the Press" appearance.

“Meet the Press” airs Sundays from 9-10 a.m. ET on the NBC-TV network; 10:30-11:30 a.m. ET in New York and Washington. The program re-airs at 2 p.m. ET Sundays and 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. ET Mondays on MSNBC.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of sponsoring Hamas

Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine’s progress in the war has been slow, and that "there is a fatigue" as the conflict stretches on. But he insisted that his military is "still more motivated than any Russians who came to Ukraine to kill us."

Recognizing that the Israel-Hamas war means the U.S. is being asked to provide funding and resources in two conflicts, Zelenskyy sought to align his country’s fight against Russia with Israel’s battle against the militant group.

He accused Russia of playing a role in both wars by sponsoring Hamas, adding that the “whole world should do all they can to stop this war” in the Middle East.

NBC News reached out to the Kremlin and to Hamas officials for comment on Zelenskyy’s statements but did not get a response in time for publication.

Pressed on the issue in an interview with NBC News last week, Ghazi Hamad, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, denied any links with Moscow. However, he noted that Hamas leaders have talked with representatives from Russia, China and “different countries.”

“They came to Hamas and met them either in Doha or different locations,” Hamad said. “We ask them first of all to impose more pressure on Israel now to stop the aggression on people, to allow for humanitarian assistance to enter Gaza. And I think they understand our political position, they believe that occupation should end and a Palestinian state should be established.”