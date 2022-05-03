7 key sections and takeaways from the Supreme Court draft opinion

A draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would appear to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that has made abortion legal nationwide for nearly 50 years, was published Monday by Politico and later confirmed by the Supreme Court as authentic.

While the draft, which is dated February, is subject to change before the court issues a final opinion, the potential decision has reignited the debate over abortion rights and the arguments made by anti-abortion supporters.

Overall, the draft is highly critical of Roe v. Wade and makes several key points as to why the majority of justices would back overruling the decision.

See the key sections and takeaways below: