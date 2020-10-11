Partisan groups ready their war rooms for public relations fight over Barrett nomination

WASHINGTON — With the spotlight in Washington this week on the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, an army of outside partisan groups have set up rapid response operations to both defend and prosecute Barrett’s record and attempt to sway public opinion along the way.

Barrett’s nomination is moving forward despite objections from Democrats that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are rushing to push through the process just three weeks before Election Day and as millions of voters across the country are already voting.

Barrett’s nomination is the latest in a string of increasingly partisan and contentious Supreme Court confirmations — and advocacy groups on both sides have created war rooms, spent tens of millions of dollars on advertising and organized protests and rallies to be part of the conversation.

Article III Project, a new organization built around confirming conservative judges to the federal bench, will operate a 24-person war room, including crisis communicators and 15 attorneys for fact checking and sending rapid response to journalists in real time. The group plans to be present in media appearances on the airwaves and online defending Barrett and challenge Democrats.

The group, founded by Mike Davis, a former top counsel to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, when he was the Judiciary Committee chairman, was instrumental in pushing through the confirmation of then-JudgeBrett Kavanaugh during his contentious hearings.

The organization has already launched “Biden’s Short List,” a website of potential “radical” Supreme Court nominees under a Biden administration.

"We are taking off the gloves, putting on the brass knuckles, and punching back against the Democrats’ attacks on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s faith and family,” Davis said.

On the left, grassroots activists are planning protests at the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill and outside Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s California office. The activists call Barrett’s nomination a “sham” process and are pressuring Democrats to do everything in their power to delay and disrupt the proceeding.

“We can’t have Democrats participate in an illegitimate process brought on by an impeached president,” said Jennifer Epps-Addison, network president of Center for Popular Democracy Action, a progressive advocacy group. “The Democrats are getting lured into the trap of arguing about [Republicans’] morality, and we are trying to help them understand that these [Republicans] are not interested in ethics, but they want to help this president hoard power should there be a contested election.”

She says progressive advocates have made thousands of calls to senators opposing Barrett’s confirmation. Indvisible, another progressive group, is encouraging phone banking sessions to “Save SCOTUS.”

The politics of Supreme Court confirmation hearings started to rise during the 1982 confirmation hearing of Robert Bork when Democrats unleashed brutal attacks, resulting in his defeat on the Senate floor. A decade later, Clarence Thomas’s confirmation was nearly derailed after allegations of sexual assault by Anita Hill.

After years of such bitter battles, both sides are prepared for the public relations fight, especially with an election so close.

On Monday, the first day of Barrett’s hearings, Demand Justice and MoveOn are hosting an event honoring the life of Justice Ginsburg, featuring Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren as well as actors Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell and Jessica Biel; musicians Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus and progressive leaders are also joining.

On the event’s landing page, it says they “must channel [Ginsburg’s] unstoppable determination as we call on our senators to honor her dying wish that there be no confirmation until inauguration.”

In addition, tens of millions of dollars have been spent on advertising, mostly in battleground states of Iowa, Maine, North Carolina and Colorado, where vulnerable Senate Republicans are facing intense pressure about Barrett’s nomination.

Conservatives are highlighting Barrett’s biography of a woman, wife, mother to seven children and the respect she has received as an attorney, professor of Notre Dame and circuit court judge.

The conservative group, Judicial Crisis Network has spent $8 million in television ads, including two that were launched Sunday of two women, one a student at Notre Dame and one of her clerks.

Liberal groups who are running ads in battleground states, including South Carolina where Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham is facing a tight contest, are focusing on health care. If confirmed before Election Day, one of the first cases Barrett would hear is an attempt by the Trump administration and Republican states to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Two latest MoveOn.org Political Action ads will focus on Ginsburg’s legacy and the importance of fighting to protect health care and Roe v. Wade.