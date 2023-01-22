Protesting against Congress may get you a $50 fine. Disrupting the Supreme Court is a different story.

WASHINGTON — When Emily Paterson was arrested for protesting abortion law changes during a Supreme Court hearing in November, she spent the night in jail and now has a criminal conviction on her record.

Across the street, Jack Murphy met a different fate when she did something similar in the Senate chamber three years earlier: She paid a $50 fine and was released a few hours later.

Such is the differing nature of punishment for nonviolent protesters during official proceedings in Washington, with the Supreme Court, which has its own police department, viewed as being tougher than the Capitol Police, which has jurisdiction over the Capitol and its surrounding campus, which borders the Supreme Court building.

It’s a sore point for Mark Goldstone, a lawyer who regularly represents Washington protesters.

Supreme Court protesters are treated “more harshly” in a couple of different ways, he said, referring only to those participating in nonviolent protests and not violent attacks like the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. On Capitol grounds, the police “process you and release you,” Goldstone said, while at the Supreme Court, “you are going to spend the night in jail" and likely face prosecution.

The court is often in the crosshairs of the nation's biggest political controversies, never more so than now as the current 6-3 conservative majority has repeatedly shown its willingness to move the law dramatically to the right. There were widespread protests when the court ruled in June to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that had made abortion a constitutional right.

For many months after a draft of the abortion ruling was leaked in May, the court building itself was fenced off because of security concerns, and some justices faced protesters outside their homes.

It isn't unusual for protests to converge on the plaza and sidewalk in front of the grand courthouse building, with its famous inscription above the main entrance that reads "Equal Justice Under Law." Participants have long complained that the right to protest outside the court is limited, pointing out the irony of the Supreme Court imposing its own limits on the right to free speech. In recent years there has been an uptick in disruptions inside the courtroom itself, a development that the court has also sought to check.

'They dragged it out'

Paterson, 45, who runs a writing and graphic design business in Virginia, said in an interview that her actions on Nov. 2 marked her first time mounting such a protest, describing herself as a “suburban soccer mom" with two school-age children. Her sole intention was to speak up during the hearing in the hope that listeners tuning in to the live audio feed would hear her call to vote for abortion rights.