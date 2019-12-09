Impeachment hearing: Live updates from second day of Judiciary Committee testimony

The House Judiciary Committee on Monday will hear from lawyers for both Democrats and Republicans on findings from the Intelligence Committee's impeachment inquiry over allegations that President Donald Trump withheld aid to Ukraine in order to pressure their government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Witnesses for the Intelligence Committee include majority counsel Daniel Goldman and the Republicans' lawyer, Steve Castor. Also on the witness list is Barry Berke, majority counsel for the Judiciary Committee. The hearing begins at 9 a.m.
Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- The House Intelligence Committee released a report on their findings last week and transmitted it to the Judiciary Committee on Friday. Read The 10 most important lines.
- The first hearing included testimony from four eminent legal scholars debating whether the president's dealings with Ukraine constituted impeachable offenses. Read our 10 takeaways.
- Read everything we learned from the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings.
Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry