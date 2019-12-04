Name-drops highlight just how different Democratic, Republican impeachment narratives are

Here's how often some of the central figures in the impeachment inquiry were named in each party's report.
Donald Trump,Rudy Giuliani
President-elect Donald Trump, right, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse on Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J.Carolyn Kaster / AP file

By Allan Smith

Democrats and Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee each released their own impeachment reports this week. They couldn't be more different.

Democrats began their report by saying the investigation "uncovered a months-long effort by" President Donald Trump "to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election." Republicans, meanwhile, said there was no evidence of any wrongdoing by Trump.

One way to see just how far the two narratives diverge? Count how many times some of the key figures in the Trump/Ukraine nexus are mentioned.

In the 300-page Democratic report, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two indicted associates of Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani who assisted him in his efforts on Ukraine, were mentioned 144 times. In the 123-page GOP report, the two men weren't mentioned at all.

Another example of the disparity is how often Giuliani and Trump's ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, were referred to in each report. The Democrats named Giuliani and Sondland a total of 1,136 times. Republicans, on the other hand, mentioned the two just 306 times.

Image: Allan SmithAllan Smith

Allan Smith is a political reporter for NBC News.