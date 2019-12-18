Trump impeachment: The 14 best lines from the House debate so far

There was solemnity. There was anger. There was hyperbole.
Wednesday's historic full House debate on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump has had it all — and it's not even halfway over yet.
Here are the 12 standout lines from Wednesday's debate so far:
"He gave us no choice"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
"But, very sadly, now, our Founders’ vision of our Republic is under threat from actions from the White House. That is why, today, as Speaker of the House, I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the President of the United States. If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the President’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.”
Jesus afforded "more rights" than Trump
Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga.
"When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process."
Like Pearl Harbor, a "date that will live in infamy"
Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.
“On Dec. 7, 1941, a horrific act happened in the United States, and it’s one that President Roosevelt said, this is a date that will live in infamy. Today, Dec. 18, 2019, is another date that will live in infamy.”
"A moral obligation"
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga
"When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to say something, to do something. Our children and their children will ask us what did you do? What did you say? For some, this vote may be hard. But we have a mission and a mandate to be on the right side of history."
"Heavy burden of shame and guilt"
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
"Those who vote 'yes' on today's articles of impeachment must carry the heavy burden of shame and guilt for as long as they serve in Congress — which won't be long, because the American people will remember in November. Democrats would rather trip the president just to see him stumbling than see America succeed."
"The president is the smoking gun"
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.
"He solicited foreign interference before, he is doing it now, and he will do it again. The president is the smoking gun.”
"It's not bipartisan. It's not compelling. It's not overwhelming”
Rep. Doug Collins, ranking member of House Judiciary Committee
"Speaker Pelosi said the House would not impeach unless it was 'compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan.' Well, it’s not bipartisan. It’s not compelling. It’s not overwhelming."
"Doing nothing is not an option"
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.
"Doing nothing here is not an option. Looking away from these crimes against our country is not an option. This is about protecting the future of our nation and our democracy from corruption, abuse of power, criminal cover-ups, and bribery."
"This country's end is now in sight"
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas
“In 1998, Sen. Schumer said, and I quote, 'This impeachment will be used as a routine tool to fight political battles.' We thought it was a prediction. It was a promise, and now it's playing out. It's exactly what's being done here … This is a travesty, and we're in big trouble, because Schumer was right. Now it's lowered the bar. It will be used for political battles, and this country's end is now in sight. I hope I don't live to see it. This is an outrage."
"The founders could have little imagined..."
Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff
"The framers...afforded the Congress with the power to remove a president who abused the powers of his office for personal gain, who compromised the public trust by betraying our nation's security. Or who sought to undermine our democratic system by seeking foreign intervention in the conduct of our elections. I would say that the founders could have little imagined that a single president might have done all of these things — except that the evidence has sadly proved this is exactly what this president has done."
"Stampede to impeach"
Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.
“Our Bill of Rights guarantees every American the right to confront their accuser, to call witnesses in their defense, to be protected from hearsay, and to defend these rights in court. The Democrats have trampled them all in their stampede to impeach.”
Impeachment "not only patriotic, it is uniquely American"
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.
"What we are doing here today is not only patriotic, it is uniquely American. America is a story of ordinary people confronting abuses of power with a steadfast pursuit of justice. Throughout our history, the oppressed have been relegated to the margins by the powerful, and each time, we have fought back, deliberate in our approach, clear-eyed.”
Pelosi: 'Today we are here to defend democracy for the people'Dec. 18, 201908:34
Democrats have "weaponized" the Constitution
Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.
“There has never been a single-party, fraudulent impeachment process like the one being used today. Our Democratic colleagues have weaponized the impeachment provision of the Constitution to nullify the votes of 63 million Americans who elected President Donald J. Trump."
"There can be no serious debate about the evidence at hand"
Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler
"Taken together, the two articles charge that President Trump placed his private, political interests above our national security, above our elections, and above our system of checks and balances. After months of investigation, there can be no serious debate about the evidence at hand.”